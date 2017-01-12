Stratton Way in Abingdon has reopened after a three-car crash.
There were long delays on the A415 after a crash, with cars tailed back from Abingdon to Culham
Drivers were facing delays of up to 20 minutes.
For more information see our traffic feed.
Comments
Ho hum ... I'm sure the headline should say "Stratton Way" rather than "Statton Way".
Ho hum ... I'm sure the headline should say "Stratton Way" rather than "Statton Way".
Delays of 20 mins is way off. It took me an hour and ten mins to get from Culham to south abingdon. Abingdon traffic is appalling at the best of times. And to think my council tax paid to create the abingdon transport strategy.
Delays of 20 mins is way off. It took me an hour and ten mins to get from Culham to south abingdon. Abingdon traffic is appalling at the best of times. And to think my council tax paid to create the abingdon transport strategy.
totally agree with the above
totally agree with the above