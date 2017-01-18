NEW life could soon be brought to a riverside hotel that was boarded up and abandoned almost 18 months ago.

The company responsible for The Upper Reaches in Abingdon is carving out a fresh future for the site, likely to involve a mix of hotel and residential space.

The leaseholder, Contemporary Hotels Ltd, revealed to the Oxford Mail that it will soon seek permission to revitalise the building in Thames Street, which was deemed 'derelict-looking' by a councillor.

Company director The Hon. Ambar Paul, whose family also owns Caparo Hotels, said: "I'm hoping to get a scheme that I've suggested will be mixed use. To me that's the most interesting thing for the site.

"There is potential there. It needs to be a combination; something more than just a hotel, to make it viable. My intention and my desire is to have a scheme that has both [a hotel and residential accommodation]. Hopefully everyone realises this is the best alternative to [just] a hotel."

He said he hopes to submit a planning application to Vale of White Horse District Council, which owns The Upper Reaches, in the next month to six weeks.

Mr Paul said the hotel closed in June 2015 because 'there just wasn't that much demand in Abingdon'.

Last week the company published its annual report which noted that The Upper Reaches was set to be sold after its closure but the deal 'fell through'.

The report revealed that 'another offer has also been received' but Mr Paul insisted that the company itself will be pursuing the new scheme, adding: "It's something I'd like to do myself. I hope the council supports the scheme."

District councillor Sandy Lovatt, who chairs Abingdon Town Council's amenities and recreation committee, said the hotel currently looked 'derelict and awful'.

In September, Thames Valley Police sent out letters to parents following reports of antisocial behaviour at The Upper Reaches.

Mr Lovatt added: "It's a gateway to the town. A lot of people are getting a bit cross about it - it needs refurbishment and it's not in good condition. I think it's a wonderful site for a hotel.

"I would dearly love to see something happening to The Upper Reaches to bring it back as an attraction and hotel. One of the difficulties in getting people into Abingdon is making people realise that behind the river there is a very nice little town."

District council leader Matthew Barber has previously said that Contemporary Hotels' long-term lease only allows the site to house up to six flats.

Mr Paul would not what type of residences he planned to create or how many, but confirmed that redevelopment would involve the whole site including surrounding land.