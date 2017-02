AN ABINGDON couple are celebrating 50 years of happy marriage today.

Brian and Kathleen Meads were married at North Moreton Church near Didcot on February 11, 1967, and they now have two children, Darren and Rebecca, and six grandchildren – Tyler, Lewis, Freya, Jordan, Cameron and Lily.

Their daughter, who is now Becca Collacott, wished them a ‘big congratulations’ on their golden anniversary.

The couple will be celebrating today with family and friends.