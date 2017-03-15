A WIDOW will relive memories of her 'soul mate' after securing seats to see his favourite pop star.

Sandra May feared a ticket mix-up had scuppered her chance of seeing Rick Astley in Oxford, after realising she would not be able to reach her seat at the sell-out gig due to her medical condition.

The grandmother-of-three, who has neurological problems including M.E, desperately wanted to see the 80s pop icon as her late husband Alan May was a huge fan.

Mrs May, who lives in South Abingdon, said: "I met my husband when I was 15 years old and remember very clearly Never Gonna Give You Up was playing on the jukebox. He used to say 'this song says everything of how I feel for you'. Every time he heard it - no matter where he was or what he was doing - he would instantly down tools and do the 'Rick dance', singing as he went."

The number one hit was played at their wedding as well as at Mr May's funeral, following his death in August.

Mrs May booked tickets with her friend for Mr Astley's gig at the New Theatre, but her heart sank when she noticed the seats were in the balcony.

Her friend posted on Facebook pleading for help, sparking dozens of shares and the Oxford Mail to flag up her plight with the theatre.

Former hairdresser Mrs May said she 'screamed with excitement then cried like a baby' when she heard the Oxford Mail had contacted the venue, which then offered her the usher's seats for the concert on Saturday.

The 47-year-old added: "It really does mean the world to me."

Builder Mr May died in her arms aged just 51, after battling to overcome a glioblastoma brain tumour.

Mrs May said: "At the end he found great comfort in another of Rick's songs, Angels on my Side. He was my best friend, my soul mate and my coping mechanism in life."

The couple have two sons, Dayle and Shane May. Shane said his mum was 'over the moon' to get tickets.

The 28-year-old builder, who lives in Didcot, added: "It will almost feel like dad's there with her.

"I've got memories of being on the roof working with him, listening to [Rick Astley's] songs. He wasn't much of a dancer but he would shout the words."

Richard Loftus, senior sales and marketing manager at the New Theatre, said he was 'delighted' to help.

He said: "With comments and shares on Facebook, combined with communication from media including the Oxford Mail, we were astounded by public support.

"It is extremely rare that we [can] be of assistance in these circumstances. Nevertheless, with what Rick Astley himself would call a 'Wish Away', we were able to reallocate Sandra."