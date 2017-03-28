A SCHOOLBOY who loves to zoom around on his special bike will battle competitors at a 'superhero' sports event.

Ben Warne has become a village celebrity thanks to trips out on his recumbent trike, and will step up his cycling power at a summer event starring famous names including comedian Adam Hills.

The 11-year-old, who has learning disabilities, won a competition to take part in the Celebrity Superhero Tri.

The national contest was designed for disabled people and will see children and adults swim, cycle and run in teams, each led by a celebrity or Paralympian.

Berinsfield schoolboy Ben will tackle the three kilometre bike ride for his team, which is fronted by Channel 4's Last Leg presenter and comedian Mr Hills.

Ben's dad Darren Warne said: "He is getting excited about it, I think slowly it's beginning to sink in.

"He flies about everywhere on his trike, he and his brother are quite the little celebrities in the village."

Ben's little brother Oscar, who has a matching trike that he pedals alongside his, will be among family members cheering him on during the event on August 19.

Mr Warne said the six-year-old is unable to take part in sports at the moment after being diagnosed last year with Perthes' disease.

The rare childhood condition leaves hip joints painful and stiff, but Oscar will still support his sibling from the sideline at Buckinghamshire's Dorney Lake.

Ben's leg of the triathlon will rival efforts from more than a dozen other teams at the sports day, which is the first event of a wider project called the Superhero Series.

It was set up by Paralympian athlete Sophia Warner to make sports more accessible for people with disabilities.

She said she was 'thrilled' that Ben would be making up Team Adam alongside Mr Hills himself, who will take on the one kilometre run, and a 15-year-old from Bolton who will thrash through the 150 metre swim.

Mr Warne, 35, said he and Ben's mum Nicki were proud of their son's 'huge' progress, which has been nurtured at Kingfisher School in Abingdon.

The builder said: "People love to see him progressing and say how much he's come on over the years. He struggles with balance and coordination so he just couldn't get on with a traditional bike."

The contest gives competitors the title of 'everyday superheroes', which Ben is especially happy with given his obsession with supercars.

Mr Warne, who also plays for Littlemore Football Club, added: "With superheroes these days like Superman and Batman, you would struggle to find a child that isn't interested in them."

Ben has won medals in disabled-friendly contests before through school, but said he is excited to hear people cheer him on in his public debut.