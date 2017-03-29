A CAR broke down and blocked a lane on the A34 near Abingdon.

Police closed the southbound lane and directed traffic after it broke down between the Lodge Hill and Marcham interchanges.

The breakdown was logged on traffic feeds at about 1.30pm and traffic was still queuing back for three miles at 3pm, while the car awaited recovery.

Congestion showed on Google Maps suggests tailbacks stretched back as far as Kennington, but the delays have since cleared.

A broken-down car also caused delays on the A4130 eastbound near the Milton Interchange, but had been removed by 2.30pm.

For live updates see the Oxford Mail's traffic feed.