RESIDENTS have been invited to comment on plans for 200 homes in Abingdon.

Catesby Estates wants to build the homes on land north of Dunmore Road, which is an allocated housing site in Vale of White Horse District Council’s development plan.

Consultation on the homes, which would vary in size and style, began on Monday and continues until the deadline on April 14.

Leaflets have been sent to residents nearby outlining details of the development, which would also include a community square, play area and walkways to Tilsley Park.

Catesby’s associate planning director Grant Stevenson said the site would ease a ‘pressing need’ for housing in the area.

Feedback forms are available at abingdonconsultation.co.uk or residents can ring 0844 556 3002 for information.

The site was included in the Vale’s Local Plan. In January developer CEG lodged plans to build 950 homes on a neighbouring site.