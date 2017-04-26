GREAT crested newts might be living on a site where councillors have already granted permission for a new housing estate.
Ecologists contracted by housing developer the Nash Partnership found there was a decent chance the protected amphibians might be living in two ponds in fields off Faringdon Road in Southmoor, near Abingdon.
Vale of White Horse District Council already gave Nash outline planning permission to build 43 homes on the site last year, but the company has now submitted its detailed designs as demanded by the council.
This include the results of an ecological survey which concluded that more surveys needed to be carried out to check for the presence of newts in the two ponds.
The ecologists said they would carry out between four and six further visits to the site between March and June. However they also said that even if the rare newts were found, only ‘minor alterations’ would need to be made to the estate plans.
Comments
I truly belive we need to incorporate our nature and work alongside it, not destroy it. Be good if newts and new homes could exist without habitat destruction for our population expansion. We forget, we need nature. Good for the soul. Please developers, incorporate it, don't bury it.
Exactly. Every new development should incorporate wildlife habitats and have corridors linking habitats to stop them getting fragmented. Laws enforcing that would do far more than just stopping developments where great crested newts are found.
Agreed.
So you made 15,000USD in the second week, but only 1,500USD a day since then, and you call this a "snowball"?
So you made 15,000USD in the second week, but only 1,500USD a day since then, and you call this a "snowball"?