THIS General Election is about securing the best possible deal for the UK as we begin exit talks with the EU.

I voted Remain, scrutinising the referendum closely in my role as chairwoman of the Science & Technology Select Committee, but I know that the majority of people in the country now want us to get on with Brexit and get it right.

Most importantly, residents want to ensure their voice is heard in this process; they want to ensure we sustain our area’s outstanding record on jobs, protect workers and EU nationals living here, protect research funding and collaboration and get a good deal on trade.

That’s why I’m working hard to make sure our voice is heard, and why I’ve launched my #BrexitTour travelling the length and breadth of the constituency visiting major employers, services and institutions so that I can hear direct about the issues that matter to them most and relay this to ministers and decision makers with a seat at the negotiating table.

First stop on the tour was Oxford University Press, a major Oxfordshire employer who employ more than 6,000 people and whose books, materials and services are sold in 188 countries worldwide.

My discussion with OUP directors covered issues affecting the publishing industry like trade, funding, regulation, EU nationals in the UK and British nationals in the EU and I came away with important points to take back to the Department for Exiting the EU, including on copyright regulations and data protection. I am working with OUP to take up staff concerns about their immigration status with the Home Office.

Next stop was Oxford University, where I sat down with 10 university representatives, including the Student Union – their Brexit committee – to find out more about ongoing discussions with the Universities Minister. I have long championed research and science which are crucial for our region, indeed it is something Theresa May has highlighted as a Government priority. We also discussed the humanities, skills mobility and staff recruitment, and again I am taking this up with the Immigration Minister.

I then visited Manor Farm to chat with farmers, National Farmers Union representatives and the Berks, Bucks and Oxon Wildlife Trust to hear the views of the agricultural and environmental sector. We discussed the Common Agricultural Policy, labour, trade and regulation which will be central to the debate as we take forward the Great Repeal Bill.

I’ve visited another major publisher headquartered locally, Elsevier in Kidlington to chat to staff and hear about the impact of Brexit on business as well as opportunities for the digital sector and how we can support EU nationals working in this field. I also stopped off at Abingdon Community Hospital to chat with staff and patients.

But, of course, the Brexit Tour doesn’t stop there. Every day when I’m out knocking on doors, visiting businesses, receiving thousands of constituents emails, I am listening to all those with concerns and ensuring I represent those to ministers so our voice is heard loud and clear in the Brexit process. This is the way Oxford West & Abingdon will get the best deal from Brexit. But one consistent message that people are telling me wherever I go is that the country must have strong, proven leadership to take us through this and it is quite clear to me that Theresa May is the only leader who offers that at this election.