A CONTROVERSIAL reservoir could be a key talking point at a residents’ meeting.

Thames Water is holding a public consultation in Abingdon on Thursday, to teach customers about its plans to tackle water shortage.

Last week the Oxford Mail revealed the company had resurfaced plans for the much-contested Abingdon Reservoir between Drayton, East Hanney, Marcham and Steventon.

It could sprawl across 10km of land - almost the size of Heathrow Airport - in a bid to meet London’s water demand.

The company confirmed that its water resource management plan, which includes the option of the reservoir, is up for discussion at the meeting.

Residents can pop along to Trinity Church from 6pm-8.30pm, to chat to senior managers and make suggestions about how to improve services.

Thames Water’s head of strategy and planning, Simon Hughes, said: “Oxfordshire and the surrounding area has been identified for some significant developments in the coming years.

“It’s what is best for our customers and the environment that matter most. It’s a huge challenge to get the balance right, which is why hearing from customers is an essential part of deciding.”

To register for the free meeting visit thameswater.co.uk/yourwaterfuture.

Anyone unable to attend can comment via the website or by using the hashtag #yourwaterfuture and @thameswater on social media.

The Abingdon Reservoir, at its largest, would be the second biggest reservoir in the UK.