A GYM owner has completed the impressive feat of racing hundreds of opponents on horseback for the Man Versus Horse competition.

The event was staged in Wales on Saturday and saw runners tackle tough conditions to face off against horses and riders.

Despite their best efforts Tom Alden, of Wooton near Abingdon, and his team from TLA Fitness were unable to beat the fastest horse, which came home in 2hrs 23 mins.

Mr Alden ran the 23.5-mile course in 4hrs 21mins and beat a number of riders on horseback.

He raised almost £1,500 for the charity ROSY.