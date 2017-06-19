COMMUNITIES across Oxfordshire united at the weekend to remember Jo Cox, a year after she was murdered while serving as MP for Batley and Spen.

Hundreds of people held picnics, street parties and community gatherings for the Great Get Together on Saturday and Sunday.

One of the events was held at at Abingdon’s St Ethelwold’s House, where Emma Beacham, a close friend of Mrs Cox, helped organise a community picnic with live music and speeches yesterday.

She said at the event: “It’s a great day to remember Jo because she loved a party and I think she would like this and getting the community together.

“It is great to get everybody out as a community and to celebrate all that we are.”

There were also events at parks and schools across Oxford, Bicester and the rest of the country.