ANTISOCIAL louts have been causing ‘dangerous’ disruption at Radley Lakes.

The beauty spot near Abingdon has been troubled by increasing antisocial behaviour, according to police.

Writing in a community newsletter this month, officers said problems included ‘littering and riding around on motorbikes’.

They added: “Littering could potentially harm the environment and the wildlife around the lake. Riding motorbikes around the lake is also very dangerous.”

Earlier this year a bird hide at the nature reserve was torched by suspected arsonists.