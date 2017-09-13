A PAEDOPHILE who used fake online profiles to abuse children will spend longer in jail after his sentence was increased by a further three years.

Alex Orr, of Villeboys Close, Abingdon, had admitted three counts of making indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of a child, possession of an extreme pornographic image, two counts of inciting a child under 16 to engage in sexual activity and 10 counts of arranging or facilitating the commission of child sex offences between November 2012 and November 2015.

He was jailed for six years with a further four-year licence period at his sentencing at Oxford Crown Court in January this year.

Orr created a fake Facebook profile and tricked young teenagers into performing sexual acts for him to view online.

He also incited his victims to engage in sexual activity with other children, including one who was just 1 or 2 years’ old.

On Tuesday the Court of Appeal, following a referral under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme, increased his sentence to nine years in prison with an extended licence period of four years.

Attorney General Jeremy Wright QC said: “This offender deceived a large number of young victims and manipulated them into doing unspeakable acts, resulting in serious psychological harm. Just because these crimes were committed from behind a screen doesn’t make them any less serious. I hope the increased sentence shows how seriously the Courts take these matters.”