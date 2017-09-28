WORK has started on a £1.3m revamp of Abingdon’s 'much-loved' outdoor pool.

The project from Vale of White Horse District Council will see the two existing pools joined to create one large pool featuring a beach-style walk in area.

A rubber crumbed surface will be installed to create a safe area around the pool and in front of the changing rooms, while further changes will be made to improve accessibility.

Weather permitting, the pool will reopen in time for the 2018 summer season.

Changing rooms will also be refurbished and equipment used to run the swimming pool will be replaced to boost energy efficiency.

New public toilets and an accessible path will also be delivered in the scheme, which comes after a makeover of the neighbouring play park.

However, parents have criticised current 'bare minimum' toilet plans and met with planning officers earlier this month to share concerns.

Charlotte Dickson, the district council's cabinet member for leisure, said: “It’s great to see work starting on this major refurbishment and I look forward to seeing the improvements taking shape prior to the re-opening next year.

“We have made a significant investment into the outdoor pool and the wider Abbey Meadow area. When the pool re-opens it will be accessible for many more people in the community and will provide a much-improved facility for all visitors.”