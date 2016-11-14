A WOMAN has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a car careered off a mini roundabout and crashed into the front of a pensioner's home in Didcot.

The 38-year-old has also been arrested on suspicion of using a car without insurance and has been bailed until December 23.

Police have remained in the damaged driveway at the house in Park Road and the occupant, an elderly lady, has had to be rehoused.

A neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous said he had heard loud bumps at around 1am Sunday morning.

He said: “As they are doing building work down the bottom of the road I thought it was just a lorry going over speed bumps.

“But then I thought, ‘gosh that chap is working quite late’ and I did not think any thing of it until I saw blue flashing lights.

“I know in the past they have had a couple of bumps by being so close to the roundabout.

“I haven’t seen the lady since I think she is okay and with her son.”

A spokesman for Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Luckily no-one was seriously hurt when the vehicle lost control and drove straight through the front gate and into a bungalow.”

“The car was left in situ as it was clear that any attempt to move it without proper support being put in place, would cause a section of the wall to collapse.

“As a result, the elderly lady who lived in the bungalow had to be re-housed.”