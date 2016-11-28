CLERANCE work will begin on the £11m Harwell link road on Thursday.

After almost two decades of campaigning, villagers and councillors are delighted that the bypass will be built between Harwell and Didcot.

Oxfordshire County Councillor David Nimmo Smith, Cabinet member for transport, said: “The road is something that local people have wanted for a long time, and we are now approaching the time when work will start.

“I am sure that people living in and around Harwell will be pleased to see the team arrive on site and will watch the road take shape with great interest.

“This is a large and challenging project, but the benefits should prove to be worth the wait. I’d like to thank local people for their support so far.”