Trains travelling through Didcot Parkway station have returned to normal after earlier disruption.

Services had been delayed by up to 20 minutes following a 'safety inspection' at West Drayton, which meant trains had to run at reduced speed on all lines.

Disruption is expected to continue until about 10am.