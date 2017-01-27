A CHARITY that supports young carers has rebranded itself as part of a ‘fresh start’.

South and Vale Young Carers has renamed itself Be Free YC in an ‘important’ step that will help cut geographical ties.

The group is based at Harwell Innovation Centre near Didcot but hopes to branch out beyond the immediate districts, to support young carers across the county.

Service users helped to pick the new name and logo by describing how the charity helps them.

Chairman of trustees Lesley Legge said: “This is an important change for young carers and this organisation.

“Young carers have been brilliant in helping us choose name, they have told us what they like about what we provide and how it makes them feel.

“They told us they liked the time and freedom our activities and training gives them. The new name will enable us to fundraise to extend our young carer services to other parts of the county without the restriction of a geographically-based name. It’s a fresh start.”

South and Vale Young Carers was set up in 1994 to offer emotional and practical support and free respite trips, and currently helps more than 350 young and adult carers every year.

In a statement the charity added: “Demand for our services is high and increasing. We therefore needed a name that would not be associated with a particular area of the county.”

Design agency Monchu helped with the rebranding.