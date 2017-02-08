DIDCOT could become a university town under plans to make it a top hub for scientists and businesses.

John Cotton, leader of South Oxfordshire District Council, says officials are hoping to woo a top institution that could base a campus there.

This could give businesses access to students and academics close by and help boost the town's economy, he said.

It would form part of the 'masterplan' for the Didcot Garden Town proposals, which sets aside land for a 'technology institute'.

The proposal has sparked controversy, however, because it would involve building on the much-loved Ladygrove Park.

Mr Cotton defended his plan, saying it was part of moves to create a 'cluster' of high-tech jobs in Didcot.

He said: "What we want is a concentration of businesses that are focusing on certain industries and we are already close to Milton Park, Culham and Harwell.

"It is early days yet but one ambition is to attract a university to base a satellite campus in Didcot.

"The ideal fit would be an institution like Harvard or the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in America, although we have not had conversations with any universities yet."

According to the masterplan, the technology campus would be accessed via a circuit road from Tyne Avenue or Bowmont Water.

It would have a 'landmark building' and there would also be student accommodation.

Mr Cotton said he hoped it could be a key part of moves to 'genuinely transform' Didcot.

But Simon Hewerdine, a Ladygrove resident and the force behind an 800-strong petition to protect Ladygrove Park from development, said: "They have driven a dagger through the heart of our community."

The comments came after the Didcot Herald last month revealed a masterplan for the dramatic Garden Town proposals, which are out for consultation.

Mr Cotton added: "The Garden Town is all about improving people's quality of life and making it so attractive that people are falling over themselves to come and live or work here.

"There are lots of different parts to making that happen, from building a new leisure centre to making sure there is excellent broadband.

"But I really believe it will genuinely transform the town. It is not so long ago it was featured in a book about 'crap towns' and we want to change that perception."

A consultation on the masterplan closes on February 23. Didcot Town Council will discuss the document at an extraordinary meeting on Monday.

For information visit didcotgardentownplan.commonplace.is