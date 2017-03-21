AN AFTERNOON of trampolining, whizzing tea cup rides and all the fun of the fair was a fitting celebration for Didcot after a much loved park was saved from development.

For months residents battled with Vale of White Horse and South Oxfordshire district councils to try and stop Ladygrove Park from being turned into a technology institute.

Last week, the two district councils conceded defeat and promised that neither the institute nor any other development would be built on the park as part of the Didcot Garden Town programme.

To celebrate their victory, Perry Hatwells Fun Fairs pitched up on the park with all its favourite rides on Saturday.

Didcot Town Councillor Margaret Davies said the afternoon was 'a real celebration of the power of the community.'

She added: "I think the Ladygrove campaign really brought everybody together and showed how widely used the park is.

"By having the fair come to town on Saturday, gives you another example of how versatile the space is.

"If we had a technology institute on the park then there certainly would not have been enough room for the fair."

A draft delivery plan of the Didcot Garden Town programme will be made publicly available in May.

For more information visit: didcotgardentown.co.uk