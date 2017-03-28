A DANGEROUS derelict building that has long-blighted a beauty spot could finally be demolished.

For a decade wildlife haven Radley Lakes has been blotted with a 'dark and uninviting' blip on its landscape, in the form of a former family home called Sandles.

The graffiti-defaced house off Thrupp Lane in Radley has attracted vandals and squatters since it was abandoned in 2005.

It is owned by RWE Npower but managed by the Earth Trust, which plans to knock it down next month.

In a letter to Vale of White Horse District Council, the Earth Trust warned 'significant injury will occur' if vandalism persists.

It said: "Summer 2016 saw significant damage caused in order to gain access to the building, eight incidents of vandalism and burglaries at Sandles, which culminated in an attendance to accident and emergency following injury to a member of the public."

A crime log compiled by the trust revealed that 10 people were arrested on one night in May last year, after they allegedly clambered onto the roof of Sandles and partied with drugs.

The charity's letter to the council added that danger signs and police presence had not deterred behaviour, adding: "The demolition will greatly improve the overall feel of the nature reserve, creating an open and inviting entranceway in place of what is currently a dark, uninviting entrance suffering from 'broken window syndrome.'"

Photos submitted alongside the letter show the building's boarded-up windows, blackened brickwork and collapsing roof.

Friends of Radley Lakes chairman Roger Thomas described Sandles as 'dilapidated' and a 'magnet for anti-social behaviour'.

He added: "The local community has long-wanted to see this eyesore demolished, and we are delighted that seems to be about to happen.

"For 10 years it's been neglected and vandalised. Everybody will be pretty pleased to see the back of it."

The house was originally built as a manager's home for a water sports centre at the lake, which never came to fruition.

It served as a family home before becoming a base for Radley Lakes security guards, until it was vacated in 2005.

In 2007 homeless protesters set up camp in the house as squatters, as part of the successful battle to stop RWE from dumping ash into Thrupp Lake.

In a notification of demolition document submitted to the council, Earth Trust set a date of April 24 to begin the process and hoped work would be completed by May 5 - but the council must approve this before it can proceed.

The work will be funded by RWE, whose spokeswoman Kelly Nye said: "The area has flourished into a fantastic local wildlife location. The demolition will ensure it remains safe for all people and animals that visit."