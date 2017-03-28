THE village of Berinsfield in South Oxfordshire has been given a boost after more than £1m of government funding was awarded to regenerate the area.

More than 100 housing estates across the country are set to benefit from investment to kick-start their regeneration, the Communities Secretary Sajid Javid has announced, with South Oxfordshire District Council awarded £995,000 to boost the Berinsfield regeneration project.

Soha Housing, which owns numerous properties in the village, has also been awarded £98,380.

John Cotton, leader of South Oxfordshire District Council, said: “This is fantastic news for Berinsfield.

“This funding is a major boost for the regeneration project and for everyone’s ambitions for the area.

“We’ve been working very positively with the local community to help ensure we can meet the needs for existing and future residents.

“We are really setting the standard for this type of project, so I’m delighted that the Government has given Berinsfield such a big thumbs up.”

The news follows residents taking part in the Berinsfield Community Investment Scheme which is asking them to decide on whether up to 1,999 new homes or up to 2,100 new homes should be built.

About 2,800 people live in Berinsfield and both options would almost double the size of the village.

The grant will help the council to pay for technical studies and detailed design work as plans for new homes and community facilities move forward.