THE saying blood is thicker than water could not be more true for two sisters in Didcot who are among a growing number of elderly people taking care of each other.

Laughing together and finishing each other's sentences, both Phyllis Groves and Emily Ward both say they could not be at Hanover Court without their sibling.

The sisters moved around the country a lot growing up as their father was a shepherd, so Mrs Groves, now 91, has always looked out for her younger sister.

And it has not stopped later in life, with 87-year-old Mrs Ward joining her at the residential accommodation a few years ago.

Mother-of-two and retired hairdresser Mrs Ward said: "Phil will always come to my room at about half past ten in the morning to check if I am okay.

"She is still the big sister – she always used to look after me when I was younger too."

The sisters also never miss a twice weekly roast dinner, which they take turns cooking for each other.

According to a joint report from Age UK and Carers UK entitled 'caring into later life', the two ladies are part of a growing trend which sees elderly people take care of each other.

But while the efforts of the two sisters is saving already hard-pressed care services money, great-grandmother and former store clerk Mrs Groves does not consider herself a carer, only a big sister doing her duty.

She said: "Friends and family often tell me that I am just an unpaid carer.

"I disagree, Emily and I are very close and the truth is that we actually look after each other.

"The secret to a happy retirement is to live close to loved ones and spend time looking after them."

Following a cataract operation in 2015, the tables were turned and Mrs Ward came to her sister’s rescue as she applied drops to her sister’s eyes every two hours.

Mrs Ward added: "Phyllis is amazing.

"Up until fairly recently she even cared for our other sister Eileen."

Their older sister Eileen Calder, 92, had been at Hanover until she moved to Stratford, where she could be closer to her family.

This is the first time the sisters – known as Snozwell before they were married – have been separated, having lived only 20 minutes from each other as their families grew up in South Oxfordshire.

When they are not knitting jumpers for babies the sisters also enjoy a spot of afternoon tea while playing darts in the communal lounge.

Policy manager at Carers UK Chloe Wright said: "Growing numbers of older people are caring for others at a time when they are more likely to need care themselves.

"Many people don’t see themselves as carers but they are doing just that.

"Older carers make a huge contribution to our society estimated to be worth £15 billion a year.

"They must be recognised, valued and supported to ensure that they are able to look after their own health too."