A WOMAN who disappeared from the car park of a South Oxfordshire beauty spot has been found 24 hours later.

Diana Lacatusa was reported missing after being last seen in the car park of Wittenham Clumps hill near Wallingford yesterday morning.

Thames Valley Police raised the alarm and recruited volunteers from Oxfordshire Lowland Search and Rescue (OxSAR), Search Dogs Bucks and Berkshire Search and Rescue Dogs.

The force announced today the woman had been found and thanked the public for their help.