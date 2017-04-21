A MAN exposed himself to a 15-year-old boy in Faringdon.

Thames Valley Police has appealed for witnesses after the incident, which happened at about 8.45pm on Wednesday in Tuckers Park.

The man is believed to be aged in his 20s, white, about 5ft 10ins and had a slim build with scruffy hair and an ‘unkempt’ beard, the force said.

He was wearing blue jeans and a dark coat with a collar.

Investigating officer PC Daniel Laurie said: “Officers are investigating and would like the public’s help to identify any other witnesses.

“We know that there were other people in the park when the exposure happened, and I am keen to speak to anyone who has any information about this incident."

Those with information should call 101 quoting reference '43170111918', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.