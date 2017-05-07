THREE men have been arrested after a burglary at a crematorium.

The thieves broke into South Oxfordshire Crematorium and Memorial Park at about 4pm on Saturday, April 29, stealing tools and equipment.

Police said they left the crematorium on the A338 at Garford, near Abingdon, in a white van.

A 25-year-old from Slough and a 33-year-old and 31-year-old from Surrey have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and released pending further investigation.

PC Mark Burton of Wantage Police Station appealed for anyone with information to call 101.