THE new mayor of Didcot has said supporting charities close to her heart will be a key part of her year in the role.

Jackie Billington, who officially took office at the annual town meeting on Monday, replaces Steve Connel for the next 12 months.

As well as attending numerous events as the town's main representative, she will raise cash for a number of organisations.

The 52-year-old, who has lived in the town since 1993, said: "The Crohn's and Colitis charity was always going to be my number one choice and is very close to my heart.

"My dear friend and work colleague Julie Andrews was diagnosed with Crohn's disease and since her diagnosis she was always finding innovative ways to raise funds for a charity that was always there for her.

"Julie sadly passed away in January 2015 and she asked if I would continue raising money through our work colleagues, which I have continued to do.

"So once I knew I was being asked to become mayor this charity was my first thought."

Ms Billington will also be raising money for Didcot (2410 Squadron) Air Cadets to help them buy new furniture, books and computers for its new building in Newlands Avenue.

During the mayor-making ceremony this week, she also met with Courtney Hughes, the town's secret Santa.

The management consultant and mum-of-two has also been taking tips from her predecessor.

She said: "Steve advised me to make sure I add every invite into my diary along with paper copies, as no matter how good my filing system is, I will no doubt end up hunting for an original paper copy.

"He also suggests to start planning my mayoral ball as soon as possible."

For Mr Connel, it has been a year in the spotlight with the town hitting the headlines a number of times.

From the creation of a science formula that found the town to be the most 'normal' in the country to the continuing recovery work at Didcot Power Station, the youngest mayor in Didcot's history says he has achieved his goals.

The 35-year-old who lives in Ladygrove said: "My goals were to ensure that both residents and the rest of the country recognised Didcot as the great town that it is.

"People always look down on where they are from and I wanted to bring back that emotion and pride from being from Didcot, I believe I have achieved that.

"The second thing is that I wanted to remain completely apolitical and put Didcot first.

"And finally I wanted to raise awareness and visibility of all the fantastic charities and organisations in Didcot, using the chain to give them the attention they deserve."

Throughout his year as mayor Mr Connel has championed the Balsam Family Project, TRAIN and even put his trainers on to join runners at Didcot Park Run.

He also raised more than £3,000 for his two charities, Tuberous Sclerosis Association and South and Vale Carers.

But the town and district councillor said the year had not been without its challenges.

He added: "I think the biggest challenge was being mayor as well as working full time, having a young family and also being a councillor."