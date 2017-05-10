A RETIREMENT home named after the founder of a Formula One racing team is beginning to take shape.

Didcot tradesmen and businesses are now on board with bringing William’s Place, named after Williams F1 Sir Frank Williams, to life.

Since construction began on the site in Great Western Park last autumn 25 people from Didcot have been enlisted to help.

From bricklayers to scaffolders, it is estimated that as the retirement living site continues to progress, a further 35 jobs in plumbing, electrics and filing will mean around 60 people from the town will be working on the site.

Site manager Karl Roche said: “McCarthy and Stone’s commitment to sourcing its tradesmen from the local work pool provides a welcome boost to Didcot and the wider community of Oxfordshire.

“William’s Place is still in its infancy but we’ve already had a number of local contractors working across the site.

The importance of employing local workforces and family businesses cannot be underestimated.

“ As William’s Place continues to progress we will be looking to recruit more skilled tradesmen from the local and surrounding areas.”

The development is aimed at over 70s and will consist of 60 one and two bedroom apartments, alongside landscaped gardens and on-site parking.

There will also be a guest suite on-site for family and friends to use.

For work opportunities on site contact McCarthy and Stone on: 0800 201 4739 or visit the developer's website www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk