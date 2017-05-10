A MAN robbed and sexually assaulted a woman while holding a knife to her throat.

Weijie Liang, 24, was convicted at Oxford Crown Court on Friday after inflicting the ordeal on his victim at a house in Didcot.

The court heard how Liang, of Barton Street in Gloucester, held a craft knife to the woman's throat on the morning of November 7.

He demanded cash, which she handed over, and touched her sexually before snatching an iPad and driving off.

Police praised a passerby who rushed to her aid after she ran outside the house.

The member of the public managed to scribble down Liang's registration number, meaning officers were able to arrest him later that day.

Prior to Friday's hearing, Liang had pleaded guilty to one count of robbery and one count of possession of a bladed article.

A jury then found him guilty on Friday of sexual assault by touching.

Investigating officer detective constable Fran Griffin, based at Abingdon Police Station, said: "Thankfully this kind of offence is not an everyday occurrence and is not being linked to any others in the area.

"However, I would encourage anyone who has been a victim of a sexual offence to come forward and report this to police. We will listen to you and deal with you sensitively.

"I would also like to commend the victim for her bravery - she gave evidence in court, resulting in Liang's conviction.

"Immediately after the incident a member of the public who came to her assistance outside was able to take a note of Liang's registration number - ensuring officers detained and arrested him shortly after."

Liang was remanded in custody to appear at the same court for sentencing on June 2.