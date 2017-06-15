ONE of Didcot's best known figures has stepped down from her local government roles after 20 years.

Margaret Davies, who is set to start a new chapter in life, has served on Didcot Town Council for two decades and was a South Oxfordshire district councillor for 15 years until stepping down from both in May.

Her departure comes at a time of major change on the town council, with five vacancies on the body.

Ms Davies said: “There were a few other councillors who resigned before me and I just thought it was the right time.

“I am starting a really exciting chapter in my life as I move up to Scotland to live with my family.

“But of course there will be people here in Didcot that I still care very much about and will keep an eye on things for.”

The other resignations mean there are two vacancies for Northbourne ward and one each for All Saints, Orchard and Ladygrove.

Ms Davies said her advice for candidates was to ensure they had the time to take on such a big commitment.

She added: “You need to realise it is not just about going to the odd meeting every month.

“There are a lot of documents you have to familiarise yourself with and give residents the time they need when they’ve got a problem.”

Mayor of Didcot and town councillor Jackie Billington said it was the perfect opportunity for people passionate about local issues to get involved.

She added: "Timewise, there are town council meetings that every councillor should attend, along with any other committee meetings that the councillor may also sit on.

"Since I became a councillor, I have gained knowledge in a variety of areas, from attending planning workshops, and sitting on the planning committee, to being involved in other committees when a member has not been present.

"It is also a great way of interacting with many people from all walks of life."

By-elections are also on the cards at South Oxfordshire District Council, as both Ms Davies' former Didcot South seat, as well as the Didcot West ward, are now vacant.

Residents wishing to be nominated for either the town and district councils need to send in a nomination form with the support of two electors for district council vacancies and 10 electors for town council vacancies.

The form must be addressed to the 'Returning Officer, 135 Eastern Avenue, Milton Park, Milton, Abingdon, OX14 4SB' by no later than 4pm on Friday.

Nomination forms can be obtained from the same address.

If there are more nominations than seats available in a particular ward then by-elections will be held Thursday, July 13.