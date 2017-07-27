FIREFIGHTERS gave oxygen to a family - including pet dogs - after chlorine fumes filled their house.

Residents in Didcot had to evacuate their home in the early hours of this morning, after being overcome by a chemical smell.

The family, including three young children, a man and woman, fled the house for fresh air at 12.45am.

Two fire crews arrived and rescued two pet dogs who were still in the property and administered oxygen to them and the man.

Firefighters pinpointed the source of the fumes to decomposing chlorine tablets, stored under a sink in an open container.

Station manager Graham Turner said: “I would urge people to ensure that all chemicals are stored appropriately and in accordance with manufacturer’s instructions."

The family were taken to hospital for further checks.

Fire crews stayed at the house until 4.30am to make the chemicals safe for collection, then ventilated the house to rid lingering fumes.