THE High Street in Didcot has been closed for the construction of a new public square.

Another milestone is under way in the completion of the £50m expansion of the Orchard Centre as work begins to connect the existing centre to the new shops being built.

Two areas of the car park are now also becoming accessible for shoppers, with 70 new spaces available.

These spaces will provide two hours free parking as with the rest of the centre.

Development manager at Hammerson Thomas Cochrane said: “Work is now well under way and on schedule, with the development already taking shape as new structures including the flagship M&S Food Hall building are put into place.

“Convenient car parking is essential and so we are pleased that these extra spaces are becoming available and that we continue to offer free parking, for up to two hours.

“We are grateful to everyone visiting the Orchard Centre for their patience while construction work continues and hope they are excited as us about the improvements this will bring, with a greater variety of shops and leisure choice.”

Bus services have already been rerouted along Station Road in preparation for the closure of High Street.

Leader of South Oxfordshire District Council John Cotton said: “Local residents will be aware of the closure of some parking spaces at temporary car parks in High Street and Broadway to make way for the second phase of the centre. We know that any loss of parking spaces has an impact and we have provided land at the rear of Sainsbury’s for the creation of extra parking.”