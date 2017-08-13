THE inaugural Orders of St John Care Trust Wallingford Fete has been hailed a success after raising hundreds of pounds for good causes.

The day-long event at the weekend, encouraging a mix of youngsters and older people, was held at Wallingford School together with the trust and Westgate House care home.

There were a variety of activities put on between 10am and 4pm including a raffle, a tombola, music by Kev Read, food and a host of other entertainment.

The event which was attended by about 50 people, including residents of the care home, raised some £300 in total according to care home staff.

Care home manager Colette New praised the event and hailed it a resounding success.

She said: "It was really good, we had a really successful day and a fantastic afternoon of music.

"The residents have thoroughly enjoyed themselves."

She added that given how successful it had been she would be looking at holding it again in the future or making it a regular event.