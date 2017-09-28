COUNTRIES of the world were celebrated in floral form at a medieval church.

Parishioners at St Mary the Virgin in Chalgrove, South Oxfordshire, brought their colourful creations in over the weekend of September 23 and 24.

The displays were the work of local businesses, clubs and individuals, from the village children’s centre to the church bellringers; the Scrabble club to the Red Lion pub. Exhibits were large and small, representing island nations such as Barbados and huge land masses such as China and Russia.

Visitor Ingrid Cross commented: "I was delighted by the skill and beauty on show, by the wonderful church with its medieval wall-paintings and the warmth of its welcome."

Resident Judith Martin added: "There are some of the most beautiful arrangements on display and I’m in awe of the skill represented.

"Tremendous thanks should go to the exhibitors, and to the hard working team who made this all possible."

As part of the Harvest Festival weekend the church also served 'scrumptious' cream teas.

The proceeds from the event will contribute to the preservation of St Mary’s Church for future generations, and the extensive work being done to re-plaster and redecorate, install new lighting and heating, and the conservation of the wall-paintings which are of national importance.