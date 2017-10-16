DIDCOT 'Secret Santa' Courtney Hughes will hold a charity Christmas shopping afternoon.

Miss Hughes will hold the sale at the Marlborough Club in Didcot on Saturday, November 18, from midday to 4pm raising money for Sobell House Hospice in Oxford.

The event will feature 'lots of stalls, a free children's lucky dip, facepainting, a huge tombola a raffle (win a weekend break away), refreshments and local art and crafts'.

Visitors will also be able to drop off presents for Miss Hughes's Secret Santa collection this year for hospitals, hospices and care homes.

She has also announced a series of other drop-off dates:

- Didcot craft fayre, Didcot Civic Hall, Nov 4

- Boundary Park, Didcot, Nov 26

- Cornerstone arts centre (Didcot Street Fair), Nov 30

- Sainsbury's Didcot, Dec 1 and Dec 3

- Open mic night at the Wheatsheaf pub, Didcot, Dec 5

For more information email charitysecretsanta@live.co.uk