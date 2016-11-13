TRAINS between Didcot and London have returned to normal after hours of cancellation and delays this morning.

Services were being cancelled or delayed up to 30 minutes because of damage to overhead wires.

Great Western Railway said the problem blocked lines between the two stations.

In a statement this morning the train operator said: "Train services running to and from these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or running non stop between Reading and Didcot Parkway. Pangbourne will not be served."

The problems have now been resolved and the company said most services are running smoothly across the network.

The damaged overhead wires were discovered this morning on the London-bound slow line through Tilehurst, which GWR said has necessitated blocking the line to allow repairs to be carried out.