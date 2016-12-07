AIR Cadets and volunteer staff from across Thames Valley Wing Air Training Corps gathered at RAF Benson for a night of celebrating their annual achievement awards.

The Thrive awards were established three years ago to recognise the achievements and successes Air Cadets in Oxfordshire and Berkshire.

Hosted by RAF Benson and sponsored by five organisations, 33 cadets aged 12 to 20, received recognition for their efforts across several different categories.

Attending on the night to present the awards was Commandant Air Cadets, Air Commodore Dawn McCafferty.

She said: "This year is the 75th of the Air Training Corps and these awards reflect the hard work and achievements of all these cadets and volunteers in a range of different areas including sports, volunteering in the community, and adventure training.

"The cadets' overall dedication to their organisation is very impressive."

About 40 adult Air Training Corps volunteers, who regularly help out with cadet activities, were also at the awards ceremony at the helicopter base.

RAF Benson's newly appointed Station Commander, Group Captain Hamish Cormack commented on the importance of the support of the Air Cadet organisation to the RAF and pledged to maintain close links between the air base and local cadet squadrons.

The RAF Air Cadets is a UK-wide cadet force with more than 40,000 members aged between 12 and 20 years.

Sponsored by the RAF the organisation offers its members a hands-on experience of activities and courses that challenge and develop skills to help young people.

Thames Valley Wing includees 26 squadrons across the counties of Oxfordshire and Berkshire, with over 1,000 cadets and over 200 adult volunteers delivering a variety of activities including flying, aeronautical training, and the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme.

The ceremony took place at RAF Benson last month.

