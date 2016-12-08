NEGOTIATIONS are under way to provide a much-needed new car park for Wallingford, South Oxfordshire District Council's leader has revealed.

John Cotton said talks were under way regarding the new facility, which could add between 100 and 200 spaces for the town.

Civic leaders have been seeking a site for years to build a new car park as the town grows, with 555 new homes planned for Slade End Farm off Wantage Road and more than 500 new homes planned for a site in Winterbrook off Reading Road.

Last year, as part of the compilation of the town's Neighbourhood Plan which sets out future development, it was suggested that a park-and-ride could be built on land opposite Wallingford Sports Park in Hithercroft Road.

The district council also considered making an offer for the car park at the police station in Reading Road but was told by Thames Valley Police homes should be built there instead.

Now it has emerged that a new location is being considered.

Mr Cotton refused to reveal the location while negotiations were taking place.

But he said: "There is no doubt that there are parking pressures across Wallingford.

"It's difficult to find a space in any of the car parks on a Saturday morning and it's the same situation on some weekdays as well.

"The council is hoping to get a deal on a site at some point in the New Year - my understanding is that is quite a substantial site and could add up to 200 new spaces.

"If the deal goes through it would be very good for the town."

Mr Cotton said district councillors for Wallingford, Elaine Hornsby and Imran Lokhon, have been leading the negotiations.

Independent county councillor for Wallingford Lynda Atkins said: "It will be very good news for Wallingford if this deal does go through.

"I'm delighted that negotiations are taking place and I hope the talks will be concluded successfully.

"Traders in the town would certainly welcome more parking spaces.

"In recent months the Goldsmiths Lane car park has filled up very quickly as there has been building work taking place nearby and some of the spaces have been taken up by contractors.

"It's not great for traders if shoppers are forced to drive around looking for spaces, and it doesn't do much for quality either.

"Parking is the issue on which councillors in the town are lobbied most on by members of the public."

There are parking spaces in Castle Street, Thames Street, St George’s Road, Cattle Market, Waitrose, and Goldsmiths Lane car parks.

Councillors in 2013 who conducted the survey said demand frequently outstripped supply at 183-space Waitrose, 132-space Goldsmith Lane and 147-space Cattle Market car park.