RESIDENTS in a historic part of Wallingford say plans for a new 550-home estate would destroy the market town's 'unique identity'.

Berkeley Homes has submitted a planning application to South Oxfordshire District Council to build the new homes at Winterbrook, off Reading Road.

The estate would include a new primary school and a care home and which Berkeley says it would provide much-needed housing.

Businessman Richard Bakesef, who has lived in Brookmead Drive for the past 42 years, is opposing the plans.

He said too many new homes were being built in different locations in Wallingford, including 555 at Slade End Farm off Wantage Road, a St Edward Homes scheme backed by councillors in October.

The 47-year-old said: "With this latest application off Winterbrook Lane there will be a three-metre cycle and pedestrian path from the estate into Brookmead Drive, which will obviously change its quiet residential nature.

"Unsurprisingly there's an overwhelming consensus that yet another major housing development on Wallingford's greenfield perimeter is unwanted, unnecessary and would lead to the destruction of our small market town's unique identity.

"If permitted, this development would have an enormous impact on everyone who lives in the whole of Wallingford and on all those who live in the surrounding villages and use our town's facilities."

The Winterbrook area includes Winterbrook House, the home of crime writer Agatha Christie from 1934 until her death in 1976.

Mr Bakesef said residents in the new homes would put even more pressure the town's 'crumbling infrastructure', schools and services, including Wallingford Medical Practice and overcrowded car parks.

He added: "While we welcome people who choose to come into Wallingford to shop and work, those who use our neighbourhood streets as a free car park is becoming a serious and dangerous problem, especially those inconsiderate drivers who park their vehicles illegally.

"Any additional strain on our town's infrastructure that would inevitably arise from another major housing development must be avoided."

Mr Bakesef said it was not 'inevitable' that the development would be awarded planning permission and urged residents to object before the end of today's consultation deadline.

Berkeley Homes spokeswoman Elkie Lees said: "This development provides the opportunity for much-needed, high-quality bespoke housing in a sustainable location near the town centre.

"As well as the new homes, the development will provide an extra care facility, land for a new primary school and extensive open spaces and opportunity for biodiversity gains within the site and along the Bradford Brook.

"We were pleased to have received several letters of support from local residents who see the benefit of the provision of much needed family homes in the area."

Former town mayor Bernard Stone, who lives in Winterbrook, said: "It's too much development too soon for the town.

"Wallingford has villages like Crowmarsh and Cholsey right up against its boundaries and new homes are planned there as well."

South Oxfordshire District Council originally planned to grant permission for 10,600 homes between 2011 and 2027, as set out in its 2012 Local Plan.

But a government-backed Strategic Housing Market Assessment for Oxfordshire then said between 14,500 and 16,500 were required by 2031.

The council is expected to decide the Berkeley Homes application by April 4.