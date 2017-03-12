OXFORD and Wallingford have been named as some of the best places to live in Britain.

As part of an annual survey by The Sunday Times, the city and market town were recognised as some of the most desired places to settle in two separate categories.

Oxford was placed 16th in the nationwide 'Old Favourites' category- behind the likes of Cambridge, Bath and Cheltenham.

The Sunday Times wrote the city has 'everything going for it' - so long as someone isn't looking for an affordable home.

They wrote: "Great schools and lifestyle, improving transport links, extraordinary architecture and one of the best universities: Oxford has everything going for it, as long as you're not looking for an affordable home.

"The pressure on prices, compounded by a lack of space for news homes, is turning incomers away from the favoured 'villages' of north Oxford and across the river in Old Marston, family-friendly Headington and traditionally studenty areas towards Cowley."

Summertown and Jericho have still been deemed the 'prized hot spots' and the opening of Oxford Parkway is thought to have 'enticed people' north of the ring road.

Meanwhile, Wallingford's links with Agatha Christie were noted as the town was placed 15th in the 'Best Places To Live in the South East' category.

The 'genteel town' was praised for its packed, 'pretty brick and flint properties'.

The Sunday Times said: "Wallingford is a place where there's always something going on, whether it's a pancake race, the St George's Day parade, swan-upping, the car rally, the rowing regatta, the Blues and Beer festival or Bunkfest."