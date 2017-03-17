PEOPLE power has won the day after a decision to build a technology institute on a much loved park has been overturned.

After a petition, public meetings and passionate residents' pleas, both Vale of White Horse and South Oxfordshire district councils have conceded defeat and will not be building on Ladygrove Park.

Despite the leader of South Oxfordshire District Council hoping to convince the likes of Harvard or Massachusetts Institute of Technology to start a base there, the technology institute will no longer be a part of the Didcot Garden Town programme, which outlines key development in the area.

Mr Cotton said: "I am delighted with the level of interest and debate the proposals for Didcot Garden Town has raised.

"Thousands of individuals and organisations have commented, many offering innovative ideas about what a garden town should include.

"Importantly we have listened to people’s views and are amending the plans accordingly, to ensure our final plans reflect the needs and wishes of local people."

After more than 2,000 people signed a petition demanding that Ladygrove Park be protected from any development, the town council held a meeting where councillors promised to do everything in their power to safeguard the land.

Leader of Didcot Town Council Bill Service said: "It is fantastic - power to the people.

"All the councillors were on the same page. It was really refreshing to see all three political parties come together for the same outcome.

"Everyone at the meeting we had spoke passionately about why they should not build on a park.

"It has just been amazing the response we have had, not just from Ladygrove residents but from the whole town."

But Mr Service said he did not think the campaign would have been so impactful if it had not been for the residents.

He added: "I give my thanks to the residents who campaigned so passionately for what they believed in.

"And I think it was that passion which made the district councils sit up and think 'the people are not happy'."

Both councils announced on Monday that the Didcot Garden Town proposals 'will no longer include proposals for a new technical college and associate flats in Ladygrove'.

Resident Simon Hewerdine, who had been the driving force behind the campaign to protect the park, said he was 'delighted' with the news.

He added: "We live in cynical times where it is very easy for people to not get involved and not get their voices heard because they do not think it will make a difference.

"But this campaign has proven you can make a difference.

"What I hope will happen now is that the park will be permanently protected if it becomes a village green or a Fields in Trust Deed of Dedication."

A draft delivery plan of the garden town proposals will be made publicly available in May followed by a consultation.