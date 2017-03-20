AN empty games arcade in Abingdon is set to become a cafe.

A shop once taken up by slot machines at Lucky 777 can now be filled by a new coffee shop, after Vale of White Horse District Council permitted the plans.

The council said it hoped the new business would boost the ‘vitality' of the street.

Documents were submitted for the empty unit at 9 Bath Street by an applicant named only as Mr Miah.

Planning officers who approved the change of use application last week said: “There is an existing mixture of [uses] along Bath Street.

“The proposed use will therefore not be out of character and it is considered the change of use will help to support the vitality of the street.”

Mr Miah can now proceed with re-fitting the kitchen and toilet facilities and sprucing up the current old-fashioned interior.

Another empty shop in the town may also be given a new lease of life, after the same council agreed on plans for homes.

The former Design Room bridal shop in Ock Street is set to be transformed into two flats after an application submitted by Sue Read was approved.

A document sent to the council by architects said the area had become ‘unattractive’ for specialist shops.

It said: “The footfall has drastically reduced, so now the shop is no longer viable - indeed it loses less money closed than if it continued to trade.”

Neighbours raised concerns about loss of privacy from windows, but the council said the flats were ‘acceptable’ and passed them last week.