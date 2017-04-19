PEEPING through the hanging eggs, bunny ears and glitter decorated trees were smiles across the faces of both young and old.

Bridge House Care Home in Abingdon became the heart of an Easter-themed day with egg hunts, cake sales and a coveted Easter egg tree competition.

Brownies from the 11th Abingdon Christchurch pack visited residents, daffodils in hand, to spread a bit of holiday cheer.

Chantelle Merritt, lifestyle manager at Bridge House, said the younger generation brightened the residents' day.

She said: "It is so important that young people mix and interact with our older generations.

"Just the smiles we saw on people's faces at the event on Sunday were just a testimony to how important social interaction is.

"The event itself was also a massive success and it gave the residents something to look forward to and focus on."

Before the Brownies descended on their home, residents had been baking Easter decorated cakes for the bake sale.

Mrs Merritt added: "This event has not just been about Sunday, it was all the preparation before hand.

"We raised more than £180 for our charity of the year, which is Sobell House.

"It is really lovely for the residents to not just do activities for the sake of it but to have a really good purpose, such as raising money for a fantastic charity."

But everyone seemed to be most excited about the tree competition, with 13 entries and £100 prize money.

Easter egg trees are a popular tradition in Germany, Austria and Eastern Europe – usually real trees, branches or indoor plants decorated with mini eggs.

Mrs Merritt said: "The residents entered one as did the Brownies alongside a few others from staff and their children.

"We had a token based system, where everyone was given a vote and they placed it in the box for the tree they liked best.

"We had a joint winner so they split the prize money between them, the brownies and two young girls who are children of one of our members of staff.

"But what was so lovely is that Alexis and Skye Mohammed decided to donate their £50 straight to Sobell House."

Laura Peck, leader of the Brownie group said this is not the first time they had visited the home.

She added: "When we arrived there was one resident who had been up in her room, keeping herself to herself.

"She invited us in and we started singing the daffodil song and she just joined in.

"Bringing the children really helps the residents."