CAR enthusiasts are counting down to Wallingford’s annual car rally.

It will take place on the town’s biggest open space, the Kinecroft, on Sunday, May 7.

Hundreds of spectators are expected to turn out as vehicles parade through the town before they head to the Kinecroft.

About 300 vehicles are expected to take part in the parade at the event which is expected to raise thousands of pounds for local charities.

Organisers are appealing for volunteers to come forward to help out on the day.

Those attending the event last year raised a total of £12,000 for charities.

Visit wallingfordcarrally.org.uk