FUNDRAISERS abseiled 100ft down the side of Dorchester Abbey to raise cash for a hospice charity.

First to descend was Abingdon School headteacher Mike Windsor, who was watched this afternoon by family, colleagues and pupils.

He said: "It was quite scary, because you're pretty high up, but the view was amazing.

"I'm not much of a fan heights, so I faced my fear and got an adanelin rush."

Those taking part in the abseil were raising funds for the continued restoration of the abbey and for the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed.

It was part of the Dorchester music festival, which runs from April 28 to May 7 and each year attracts about 3,000 people.

Shillingford resident Susannah Treherne, a solicitor, also took part in the abseil in memory of her dad, David Asirvatham.

He died aged 70 last year due to progressive supranuclear palsy. The rare and progressive condition can cause problems with balance, movement, vision, speech, memory and swallowing.

Mr Asirvatham was cared for and supported by the Sue Ryder charity and Mrs Treherne said she wanted to help it continue its 'amazing' work.

After abseiling down the side of the alley in front of a cheering crowd and her family, the mum-of-two added: "It was awesome. It felt like a really long way down but you get a fantastic view up there.

"The experience is quite nerve-wracking at first but it was great to hear people's support from below.

"Because of my dad, today is especially poignant for me. Sue Ryder is an amazing charity - I can't praise it highly enough - and so it's great to be able to do something like this to support it."