SPECTATORS will line up in Wallingford's Market Place as hundreds of vehicles parade through the town centre.

Motoring enthusiasts are counting down to the town's annual car rally, featuring classic cars and other vehicles parading through the town before they gather on the Kinecroft on Sunday.

About 350 vehicles will take part in the parade at the event which is expected to raise thousands of pounds for a dozen charities.

Wallingford Vehicle Rally organiser Neal Reed said this year's gathering for classic car fans - the 14th annual event - should be busier than ever, with its popularity growing over the years.

He said: "This year we have an extra 50 vehicles taking part in the parade, which will start at 11am.

"Drivers will make their way to the Kinecroft and then about 300 vehicles will be on display until about 4pm.

"The rally is really popular with people in the town - it's a date in everyone's diary - they love watching the parade and walking around the Kinecroft.

"I have been in charge for the past six or seven years and the event has definitely grown since it started.

"It used to raise about £1,500 for local charities but last year we raised about £12,000 and hope we will match that figure this year."

Mr Reed said some car owners, including Ferrari and Lamborghini drivers, would give rides to help raise funds for charities.

He added there would also be motorbikes, steam engines and trucks on display on the Kinecroft, a large open space near the town centre.

There will also be food stalls and performances from Cholsey Silver Band and Wallingford Bigg Band.

People attending the rally will be invited throughout the day to make donations.

Mr Reed said: "We will be raising funds for about a dozen different charities including the appeal to fix the roof of the Corn Exchange, the Scouts and the fire service."

Town mayor Ros Lester said the rally was 'a brilliant event'.

She added: "When I was mayor four years ago I chose a white Triumph Herald for the 'mayor's favourite' category as my husband Ken and I used to go courting in a similar vehicle.

"That was a long time ago as we recently celebrated our 45th wedding anniversary.

"It would be lovely if we get good weather, especially for drivers with open-top cars.

"It will be the last official engagement before my time as mayor this year comes to an end."

Fellow town councillor Mike Kidley will officially take over the role of mayor at the mayor-making ceremony at Wallingford Town Hall on Monday, May 8.

For more information visit wallingfordcarrally.org.uk