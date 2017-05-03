A BURST pipe left some Wallingford residents without water for more than 12 hours.

Thames Water workers were called out yesterday evening after people in the OX10 area reported a water shortage.

The water provider warned customers of the problem on its Twitter page at about 7pm, reporting that a pipe had burst in Wantage Road.

Some homes were completely cut off, while others experienced low water pressure.

Thames Water provided bottled water to residents at pick-up points in Wantage Road, Clapcot Way near the youth centre, and at Cholsey Meadows off Reading Road.

Engineers worked overnight to fix the problem and water should have been restored by 9am.