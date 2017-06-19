OLDER people with a range of care needs will soon benefit from the completion of a new block of 'extra care' housing in Wallingford.

The Millcroft development is being built by Season Homes, which builds and manages retirement housing for sale, and shared ownership across the South East.

The scheme is being completed in partnership with Oxfordshire County Council, which runs adult social care, and South Oxfordshire District Council as the housing authority.

It is expected to open by the end of the summer.

Extra care housing is designed for older people, or those with learning disabilities, so they can independently rent or buy their own home and at the same time have access to round-the-clock care.

There will be 20 one-bedroom and 10 two-bedroom apartments available to rent for over-55s who receive a care package from the county council, with a further 10 available to buy under shared ownership.

The development will include a communal dining area, a bar and a garden and will be based at Tumim Court – a 15-minute walk from the town centre.

Lawrie Stratford, the county council’s cabinet member for adult social care, said: "We have a strong track record of creating extra care housing in Oxfordshire, working with the district councils and housing providers.

"Many years ago extra care housing did not exist to any great degree and the choice was between people staying in their own home or going in to a care home.

"Extra care housing offers the best of both worlds and we’re proud that it is such an encouraging feature of life now in the county.

"As is the case in so many other parts of Oxfordshire people can live in their own apartment and enjoy a level of independence but still receive personal care and practical support from care staff who are on site at all times.

"I look forward to seeing Millcroft thrive."

South Oxfordshire District Council cabinet member for housing Lynn Lloyd said the authority had worked hard to secure the extra care housing.

She said: "Older people across the district will now benefit from this purpose-built accommodation with support available to support a range of care needs."

Kevin Beirne, group director for housing care and support at One Housing Group, which runs Season Homes, said: "These modern, stylish and spacious apartments will help older people in Wallingford continue to live independently in a cleverly designed home.

"I love seeing the huge difference to residents’ lives our team has made, making them smile and helping to build a fantastic community."

The scheme is not the only extra care development currently under way in the town.

Soha Housing is building 17 two-bed and six one-bed flats for over-55s at St Alban's Court.

And 22 retirement flats are also being built by Beechcroft Developments as part of a scheme to redevelop the former Waitrose site in St Martin's Street.