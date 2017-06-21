ARCHITECTS' designs for a revamp of Wallingford's Regal Centre are now being drawn up.

Earlier this month safety fears over faulty fire doors forced organisers to cancel Wallingford's Blues and Beer Festival as they were unable to secure insurance cover they needed for the venue.

A member of staff at Wallingford Town Council said it has now received a quote for the centre's six fire doors to be replaced, but could not yet reveal the total cost.

The venue, a former 1930s cinema off St Martin's Street, is owned by the town council and used for community activities, a food market and, for the past 26 years, the Blues and Beer festival.

Town councillor Ros Lester said two local architects' firms have been commissioned to come up with designs for a revamp of the centre.

She said these drawings would show how the centre could best be refurbished, because demolition and rebuilding would be too expensive.

Mrs Lester, who was mayor of Wallingford last year, said: "It would be wonderful if the Regal Centre could be demolished and rebuilt but it would cost millions, so the best option is a revamp.

"The Regal Centre is a big building and a very useful one in town centre.

"An alternative space could be provided elsewhere but the good thing about the Regal Centre is that it is very central.

"I'm hoping the architects' designs will come back to us in the next couple of months and we can then consult the public on the proposals and see what they think."

In July last year former mayor of Wallingford Alec Hayton called for a major revamp of the Regal Centre as he resigned from the council after 21 years.

He added that at one point the council had considered installing a mezzanine floor but the costs outweighed the value.

In 2014 the then-mayor Bernard Stone said the centre was badly in need of repair and estimated that a revamp could cost as little as £300,000 or, if it was completely rebuilt following demolition, as much as £1.5m.

Town councillor Adrian Lloyd said: "The town council does not have millions in the bank so it's a balancing act to try to provide facilities for the whole community.

"We have a working party at the moment which is looking at providing facilities at Bullcroft Park.

"When we get the plans back from the architects for the Regal Centre the first thing we need to do is sit down and look at the cost – the work is not something that is going to happen overnight.

"The building is 80 years old and quite costly to maintain, but as a result of repairs carried out over the last two years it is in reasonable condition."

County councillor for Wallingford Lynda Atkins said she hoped the town council would conduct a detailed review of possible ways of renovating the Regal Centre.

She added: "It is used for lots of sporting activities and an indoor market but a revamp could make better use of the overall space.

"It's a question of finding the funding to take plans forward at a time when other buildings need investment.

"The town hall is Grade I listed but the Regal Centre is not listed at all."

Town mayor Mike Kidley was unavailable for comment.